‘If you don’t like those teachings, leave’: West Warwick priest speaks out amid communion controversy

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A West Warwick priest has created quite a stir after publicly declaring he would deny communion to all lawmakers who signed and passed a pro-choice bill last year.

Father Richard Bucci of Sacred Heart Church argued that he’s simply following the teachings of the Catholic religion.

“Those are the teachings of the Catholic Church,” Bucci said. “If you don’t like those teachings, leave.”

Bucci sent out a flyer earlier this year urging churches to deny communion to all lawmakers who signed legislation codifying Roe v. Wade into Rhode Island law.

The flyer also encouraged churches not to allow the lawmakers to have any role within the parish, including being named a godmother or godfather.

The flyer left many lawmakers frustrated, especially those listed. Some are even calling for Bucci to retire, resign or be removed from his position.

“They keep pushing more and more parishioners away. They pushed me away a long time ago,” Rep. Julie Casimiro, D-North Kingstown, said.

Casimiro, who is on the list of lawmakers to be denied communion, said a law providing women the right to choose doesn’t mean anyone is in favor of abortions, but Bucci feels otherwise.

“You know what that’s like? ‘I sell slaves at the market, but I’m against slavery,'” Bucci said.

Casimiro said Bucci’s decision is becoming personal, especially when he kicked Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee out of a funeral in December.

“He told her to shut up and get out,” Casimiro said.

Bucci defended his actions and said while he does have personal problems with McEntee, that’s not why he’s speaking out against her and the legislation.

“She certainly is an agent of this change, she and the story of her sister, I think influence people and they sort of lost her reason, and I think a lot of the people do not know how extreme this bill is,” he said.

While previously defending his stance of withholding communion to pro-choice lawmakers, Bucci used an inflammatory analogy, saying pedophilia isn’t as bad as abortion because no one dies from sexual abuse.

Bucci said while he stands by what he said, he hoped to clarify what he meant.

“I should have phrased it: Every child who is aborted dies, whereas a person who is abused can be vindicated,” Bucci explained.

Casimiro said Bucci made it clear he will not budge, so she’s calling upon the Catholic Church to do something about it.

Bucci said he believes abortion should be illegal, however, he acknowledged there are cases for compromise.

“In my perfect world, it ends with making abortion legal in the case of rape, incest and indirect threat to a mother’s life,” he said.