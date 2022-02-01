‘If we had gone to bed, we wouldn’t have woken up’: Warwick couple rescued during blizzard

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick couple tells 12 News they cheated death during last weekend’s blizzard.

Doreen Collins said she and her husband spent the snowstorm hunkered down at home. But unbeknownst to them, snow began piling up against their furnace exhaust pipe, which is located on the side of their home.

Collins said their carbon monoxide detectors started going off once the exhaust pipe began feeding the odorless and deadly gas back into their home.

The couple immediately contacted the Warwick Fire Department. Collins said upon inspecting their home, firefighters told her there was a dangerous amount of carbon monoxide in the air.

The average “parts per million” (ppm) level for carbon monoxide in a home is 35. Collins said her home was at 200 ppm.

“If we had gone to bed, we wouldn’t have woken up,” Collins said.

Collins said the firefighters dug a path to the exhaust pipe and completely cleared it of snow.

“They couldn’t have been more polite, professional and they did not leave until we said we were comfortable with them leaving,” Collins said.