WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The lighthouse at Conimicut Point Park in Warwick will soon get a facelift, thanks to a federal grant secured by the city.

The city has been awarded a $775,000 federal grant to restore the iconic lighthouse, according to Mayor Frank Picozzi.

Picozzi said the Conimicut Shoals Lighthouse “has stood as a sentinel, guiding and protecting sailors since 1883.”

That’s why he said it needs to be preserved.

Picozzi said the city applied for a Community Project Funding grant last year with the help of Rep. Jim Langevin.

“She’s strong and beautiful, but for a long time she’s needed some tender love and care,” Picozzi said of the lighthouse. “For the last 18 years, the city just hasn’t been able to locate the funding to do so.”

The funding will be put towards replacing railings, repairing the existing jetty, repainting the outer shell and weatherproofing the structure, among other restoration efforts.

Any leftover funds will be put towards building an education kiosk at Conimicut Point Park, which will feature historical information about the lighthouse.

The lighthouse isn’t just for picturesque views. While it isn’t open to the public, it still plays a vital role in the daily navigation of ships coming in and out of Narragansett Bay. It also helps boaters avoid hitting the notorious sandbar at Conimicut Point Park.

The lighthouse is not only visible from Conimicut Point Park, it can also bee seen from Nyatt Point in Barrington, on the other side of the Narragansett Bay.