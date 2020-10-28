‘I feel great’: Cranston mayoral candidates enter final stretch before Election Day

Voter Guide: What you need to know »

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — There’s a lot on the ticket this year in Cranston, and a little rain didn’t keep residents from waiting in line for early voting Wednesday.

Republic Mayor Allan Fung has reached his term limit, meaning Cranston will be electing a new mayor for the first time in 12 years.

“I’ve got a lot of energy to finish the race,” Republican candidate Ken Hopkins said.

12 News met up with his opponent, Democratic candidate Maria Bucci, at her campaign headquarters.

“I feel great,” Bucci said. “The response has been overwhelming.”

Hopkins said he wants to pick up right where Fung leaves off.

“I think we are on a steady pace with our tax rate,” he said. “I think Allan has done a fantastic job.”

Bucci considers herself the candidate with new ideas and said she’s ready to move the city forward.

“Overall just giving a whole new atmosphere to city hall,” she said. “I think it’s time for a new admiration and I am excited about the ideas that I have.”

Both candidates met in the 12 News studio earlier this month for a debate.

Hopkins took a jab at Bucci for her attendance record during her time on Cranston City Council, but Bucci argues his numbers don’t add up.

“Yes I have done my homework,” Hopkins said. “I’m a former educator. I have done my research. Those numbers are exact.”

“People can show up at city hall, but what do they accomplish,” Bucci said. “I have not seen my opponent pass one ordinance, introduce one ordinance in the past four years.”

Fung has already endorsed Hopkins in the race.

If Bucci wins, she will become the first female mayor in Cranston’s history.