‘I don’t have words to describe how awesome you are’, AJ Quetta thanks community supporting him

ATLANTA (WPRI) — AJ Quetta, the Bishop Feehan hockey player who suffered a serious spinal injury during a game late last month, sent a message thanking his supporters Saturday afternoon.

“Hello everyone, I would just like to thank you for your support. What’s been going on lately is crazy,” he said.

“I don’t have words to describe how awesome you are… and how supportive you’ve been of me. You all give me a reason to keep pushing and keep fighting… it’s awesome.”

A message from AJ Quetta and his father, Anthony. pic.twitter.com/t9Zab7wQND — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) February 20, 2021

Earlier this week, AJ was transferred from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) to Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta where he will spend the next three months continuing his recovery, according to his family.

“I’d like to thank… the boys from the team especially. I miss them like crazy. I would do anything to get back on the ice with you guys.”

On Saturday night, a fundraiser hockey game for AJ will be held when Bishop Feehan takes on North Attleboro. A GoFundMe has raised almost $1 million to help with medical expenses.