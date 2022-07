WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers trying to get on to I-95 South in Warwick may need to find an alternate route.

A tractor-trailer tipped over on the Airport Connector ramp around 10 a.m.

The ramp is currently closed as it took over an hour for crews to free the driver.

A 12 News crew on scene says officials had to cut off the roof of the truck to gain access.

No word on what led up to the crash.

Airport Connector ramp to 95S I’m Warwick is closed right now. Tractor trailer truck rolled over. Warwick FD Heavy Rescue truck just arrived. It appears that bystanders were attempting to get the driver out of the cab. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/hjg5g1h094 — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) July 11, 2022

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.