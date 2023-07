CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic is flowing normally again on I-95 North after a fuel spill caused problems midday on Thursday.

(Courtesy: Kyle Kane/WPRI-TV)

The R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) was forced to close Exit 33 to Route 10 around 11:45 a.m. as crews responded to clean up the spill.

The ramp, along with a section of the right lane, were back open by 2 p.m.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fuel spill.