Hundreds take part in the 3rd annual Gianna Cirella Memorial 5k

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered at Goddard Memorial State Park on Sunday for the 3rd annual Gianna Cirella 5k.

Runners and walkers wearing #GiStrong on their shirts helped raise money for sepsis research, education, and outreach.

It’s no coincidence the event coincides with Mother’s Day. Tara Cirella chose the day specifically after suddenly losing her 16-year-old daughter to sepsis in November 2017.

Since then, she’s worked to raise awareness through the Gianna Cirella Memorial Fund.

Cirella said this year’s 5k turnout far exceeded her expectations and hopes that the event continues to bring families together.

“We got sunshine today, we had everything that we could’ve asked for to bring some outside fresh air and activity to people and I’m so so glad we’re still able to do this on Mother’s Day. It means the world to me and hopefully it brings some families together on mothers day for a couple hours,” she said.

This year’s event was a hybrid model, allowing those who didn’t feel comfortable to run to join in virtually from home.

