WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Monday marks 20 years since the Station nightclub fire.

The fire took the lives of 100 people and injured around 200 others, leaving lasting scars on hundreds of local families.

Even though it’s been two decades since the tragedy, Rhode Islanders can still help make a difference in the lives of those impacted.

The owners of the nightclub, with the help of the Rhode Island Foundation, created a scholarship fund specifically for the children of those who survived or were killed in the fire.

The scholarship fund is still active and accepting donations.