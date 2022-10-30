WARWICK, R.I., (WPRI) — The Cumberland-Lincoln Rotary Club and the Hotel for Homeless Dogs held their annual dog walk fundraiser Sunday.

Several people attended the annual “Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk” at Goddard State Park, including 12 News Anchor Danielle North, who served as emcee.

The fundraiser also featured food trucks, music, and raffles. The money earned will go toward the Hotel for Homeless Dogs and other Rotary charities.

You can also donate to the Hotel for Homeless Dogs by visiting their website.