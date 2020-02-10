Hooters restaurant in Warwick to reopen

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Hooters location in Warwick is set to reopen in the coming weeks, according to the landlord.

Dr. Brad Turchetta, who owns the Airport Road property, told Eyewitness News the restaurant’s franchisee has pulled permits to begin construction on the building. The restaurant closed in 2014, citing damage caused by a major snowstorm. A sign in the window promised customers the restaurant would reopen, but it never did.

A sign on the door of Hooters in 2014.

Then, in 2016, Hooters’ parent company sued its franchisee, Hoot Owl, LLC, alleging the franchise operator violated its agreement by abandoning restaurants in Warwick, Rhode Island, and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The case was dismissed in the fall of 2017, according to court records.

Eyewitness News did not immediately hear back from Hoot Owl, LLC or Warwick Wings, LLC. Hooters has not responded to an email seeking comment.

Turchetta said it’s his understanding the restaurant aims to reopen in about 10 weeks’ time.

