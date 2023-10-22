WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A plane lane full of local Veterans left from T.F. Green Rhode Island International Airport headed to Washington D.C. as part of Rhode Island’s latest Honor Flight.

Veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War are heading to see the memorials dedicated to their service of their respective wars.

12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo is traveling with the group.

He will have a full report on the trip at a later date.

To learn more about the Honor Flight, you can click here.