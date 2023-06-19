WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A special flight is taking off from T.F. Green Rhode Island International Airport Monday morning.

The Honor Flight, named Freedom, is recognizing Juneteenth and will take more than 60 military veterans from across Rhode Island to Washington D.C. to see the memorials of their respective wars.

After visiting the memorials, they will head to Arlington National Cemetery where 98-year-old Roger Desjardins will place a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier with North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi.

“It’s quite an honor,” Desjardins said, wearing the same uniform he got in 1946.

“I’ve been looking forward to this for the past month,” Lombardi added. “I want to be just like Roger when I get big. At 98 years old, this gentleman is an inspiration to all that’s here today.”

Chairman of the Fire Chief’s Honor Flight George Farrell said this is the organization’s 28th flight and will consist mostly of Vietnam veterans and minorities who served our country over the years.

“Significance of today, Juneteenth, freedom. It’s what our veterans have provided us. From the Union soldiers back in the Civil War fighting for freedom and all the way up to today,” Farrell said. “The significance of our freedom is extremely important and that’s why we’ve named this Honor Flight Freedom.”

The trip is set to finish around 11 p.m.