Honor Flight brings local veterans to Washington, D.C.

1. Many Rhode Islanders don't pay much attention to nearby Fall River and New Bedford. But they should. The federal government includes both cities in the Providence metropolitan area, and they are two of the cylinders in the region's economic engine -- you can't achieve peak performance unless all of them are firing. That makes the lost decade Fall River has just experienced not only a tragedy for the city's 94,000 residents but a setback for the wider region. Fall River has had eight different mayors over the last 14 years, a period when Providence had just three leaders and New Bedford only two. That political instability was capped by the stunning rise and fall of Jasiel Correia, who's supposed to report to federal prison in December after bribery convictions. Fall River's last mayoral election, back in 2019, was a strange affair that saw the indicted incumbent continue to campaign until just weeks before Election Day. The circus surrounding Correia overshadowed everything else that year, so this fall's mayoral contest -- pitting incumbent Mayor Paul Coogan against City Council President Cliff Ponte -- is really the first post-Jasiel debate over Fall River's future. Ponte has been raising serious questions about Coogan's stewardship, pointing to a deficit of $5 million to $10 million (depending how you do the math on Durfee High) and ongoing controversy around the same marijuana licensing process corrupted by Correia. Yet before the race even began, Ponte shot himself in the foot by sending a letter to his real-estate colleagues describing the mayor's job as "ceremonial," a choice of words the mayor has hung around his opponent's neck for months. Coogan far surpassed Ponte in the September preliminary round, giving the mayor momentum heading into Tuesday, but Ponte insists he's gaining traction. Watch the pair debate on this week's Newsmakers to see them both in action.

2. Next Tuesday's races for Fall River and Attleboro mayor are technically nonpartisan, but everybody running is a registered Democrat. Thus it was all the more interesting to find out a super PAC aligned with Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is spending money in Fall River to support Paul Coogan's re-election as well as in Attleboro to bolster Todd McGhee's challenge against incumbent Paul Heroux.