Honor Flight brings local veterans to Washington, D.C.

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a beautiful sendoff at T.F. Green Airport Saturday morning for the latest Honor Flight.
The Honor Flight gives the unique opportunity for veterans to fly to Washington, D.C. and experience the monuments and war memorials dedicated to men and women like themselves.
It is a way of saying thank you for their service and giving them this opportunity of a lifetime they may not otherwise be able to do.
12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo and chief videographer John Villella joined the veterans on the flight. They will bring you the full story of today’s Honor Flight on Friday’s Street Stories.