WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Three-time Olympian and North Kingstown native Elizabeth Beisel launched a new endeavor Wednesday to help local children.

The two “Emerge Camps” are designed to teach kids ages 10–14 life skills they may not otherwise learn.

Being a swimmer, Beisel is putting a major focus on water safety and drowning prevention, but attendees will also learn intangible skills like self-confidence and leadership.

The camp will use different locations around Warwick including Rocky Point State Park, McDermott Pool and the Event Factory.

The five-day camps run from Aug. 7 to 11 and Aug. 14 to 18 and cost $499 each.

Visit the Emerge Camps website for more information.