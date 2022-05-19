WARWICK, R.I. (WWLP) — Holyoke City Councilor Wilmer Puello-Mota went before a Rhode Island Superior Court judge on Thursday.

According to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office, Puello-Mota was extradited from Massachusetts for multiple charges out of Rhode Island and appeared at the Kent County Superior Court in Warwick for bail violation.

He is currently being held without bail and has a pretrial conference hearing on May 24 before the same court.

Puello-Mota, Holyoke’s Ward 2 councilor and a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office for Forgery and Counterfeiting, and Obstruction of the Judicial System.

Massachusetts State Police arrested him on May 11, 2022 at Barnes ANG in Westfield.

According to the Warwick Police Department, Puello-Mota was arrested on Sept. 2, 2020, for possession of child pornography.

The 17-year-old victim told police Puello-Mota allegedly sent her money for sexually explicit photos when he knew she was underage.