CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston’s police and fire departments hosted a hockey game to raise money for the families of Mattew Dennison and Kevin McDonald.

The high school seniors were hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver back in February. Matt later died of his injuries and Kevin is still recovering.

Sunday’s event included food, raffles, and merchandise with donations.

“We keep using words like humbled and honored and that’s really truly what we are, and it’s just amazing to see the outpouring of support not only for Matthew but for Kevin as well,” Mark Dennison said. “These two boys they were living thier best lives when this unfortunate senseless act took place. And everybody realizes that and to see the amazing support that we have here for the boys is just incredible.”

The Cranston Fire Department tweeted, saying the event raised $13,000.