Historic Pawtuxet Bridge fence restored, keeps ‘character and charm’

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A portion of the Pawtuxet Bridge, which connects the second and third largest cities in Rhode Island, has officially been restored.

Nearly four years ago, a drunk driver crashed a stolen car into a portion of the wrought iron fence that hugs the Cranston side of the bridge, according to Pawtuxet Village Association board member Janet Hartman.

She said it took some time before the Pawtuxet Village Association determined how it would be repaired and replaced. They eventually decided to call Rep. Joseph McNamara for help, who contacted Gov. Gina Raimondo’s office.

That’s when a restoration plan was quickly put into place.

“It’s the small details that add character and charm to the village and these are not small tasks. They’re big tasks,” McNamara said. “Sometimes they’re tedious, but you add to the quality of life for everyone in the village and everyone in Rhode Island.”

Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti said due to the bridge’s history, he knew they had to replace the fence with a similar wrought iron fence as opposed to a guard rail, as they would do for any other construction project.

“The historic nature of the Pawtuxet Village, the historic nature of this bridge, is something that is very much part of Rhode Island. It’s part of our history,” Alviti said.

Hartman said she is thankful the newly constructed fence stays true to the original fence’s design.

“These wonderful people have restored it faithfully and have brought it back for us,” she said.

Repairing and replacing the fence cost taxpayers $79,000, according to Alviti. The construction was completed back in July.