CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Historic Park Theatre and Event Center is coming back to life.

Restaurant group “Dig In Dining and Entertainment” announced their plan to restore the Park Avenue space into a theater with more than 1,000 seats for dance recitals and other live performances.

There will also be a big a big screen for playing old movies, a café and comedy club, among other improvements.

“A little music, a little pizza, a little coffee,” Ed Brady, co-owner of Historic Park Theatre and Event Center said. “Just somewhere that everyone feels comfortable in a safe space seven days a week.”

The Historic Park Theatre first opened in the 1920’s and its doors have been closed to events since the pandemic began.