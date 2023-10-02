CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The future of the Park Theatre is uncertain as the historic building is now up for sale.

MG Commercial is listing the Park Avenue property. The sale price is not disclosed in the listing.

The theater is owned by former Cranston City Councilman Ed Brady and restaurateur Jeff Quinlan. Cranston City Councilman Robert Ferri said the pair currently owe the city $35,000 in back taxes and sewer fees.

The city recently considered buying the theater to turn it into a community center, but Mayor Ken Hopkins decided against it.

He said it would be too costly to both buy and renovate the theater, estimating that it would’ve cost roughly $6 million.