‘His intentions were to harm’: Couple claims they were attacked by landlord for not paying rent

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Last week, Larry and Cassandra Adekeye received an unexpected, and terrifying, visit from their landlord.

Recently laid off and awaiting unemployment benefits, the couple tells Eyewitness News they couldn’t pay their rent on time, leading their landlord to barge into their Oakland Beach home and threaten them.

“He aggressively came into the house, was banging on my door, breaking all of the dishes, slamming everything,” Larry recalled. “He attacked me, threw all the glassware at me, and was just really aggressive — spitting in my face, telling me he was going to kill me, that he was going to slit my throat.”

The Adekeyes shared video of the altercation with Eyewitness News. Their landlord can be heard shouting belligerently about evicting them, even though Gov. Gina Raimondo recently signed an executive order temporarily barring evictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The situation escalated when the landlord began throwing household items at the couple and threatening to kill them, all while Cassandra called the police.

The Warwick Police Department confirms that an arrest warrant has been issued for their landlord, Frank Marr, 65, on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Since Marr hasn’t been arrested, the couple tells Eyewitness News they’re living in fear of what could happen next and believe the charges he’s facing aren’t severe enough.

“His intentions were to harm,” Larry said.

“He came in with a butcher knife and a two-by-four,” Cassandra added. “What if my kids were there during this whole situation?”

The Adakeyes remain on edge as they wait for Marr to be arrested. The couple said any hope of escaping their current housing situation is bleak until their financial situation is resolved.

“Right now it’s unfortunate, we can’t do anything because our unemployment is frozen,” Cassandra explained.

Eyewitness News was unable to reach Marr for comment.