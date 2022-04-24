WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Two seniors from Tollgate High School organized a cleanup at Oakland Beach on Sunday morning.

Volunteers were supplied with trash bags, gloves and tools to pick up litter along the shoreline.

The organizers said a fellow high school senior with a landscaping business supplied the tools and they spread the word through social media.

“We just came out here to organize a beach cleanup because Oakland beach is a pretty dirty place and we wanted to give back to the community,” Benjamin Bertrand said.

“People hate social media, but sometimes it can be used for good, like today. That’s how I spread the word,” Zachary Cote said.

The cleanup was organized as part of Benjamin and Zachary’s senior project.

Participants were also given a $5 Dunkin’ gift card for helping out.