‘He’s never been held accountable’: Crash victim’s parents want suspect to face tougher charges

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Just days after laying their daughter to rest, the family of an East Greenwich teenager killed in a New Year’s Day car crash tell 12 News they’re not giving up their fight for justice.

An investigation into the crash, conducted by R.I. State Police, revealed Aramis Segura was speeding on I-95 South in Warwick when he hit 17-year-old Olivia Passaretti’s car and forced it off the highway.

Segura fled the scene on foot, though officers later arrested him at his home in Charlestown. He’s facing a number of charges, including leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and driving to endanger.

But Passaretti’s parents, Janine Passareti-Molloy and Dennis Molloy, want Segura to be punished to the full extent to the law.

When Segura faced a judge last week, 12 News learned the 30-year-old claimed he had been drinking and using drugs prior to the crash. Passaretti’s parents believe that, by labeling this a drunk driving or hit-and-run crash does not tell the whole story.

“That’s not what happened,” Passaretti-Molloy said. “What happened is, my daughter was murdered … The evil that is lurking on this earth went after her car.”

Passaretti’s parents tell 12 News they discovered social media posts in Segura’s name saying he intended to get in trouble with his car on New Year’s Eve. They both feel the posts show intent and should lead to more serious charges.

Last week, R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha explained that, generally speaking, social media posts can be a valuable tool for prosecutors.

“When there’s something on social media which immediately preceded the incident, it does show us some insight into what they were thinking at the time, and it’s something we would take into account in recommending the appropriate sentence,” Neronha said.

In a statement to 12 News, a spokesperson for Neronha said they have been and will remain in close contact with Passaretti’s family as the case moves forward.

“We understand the family’s devastation at Olivia’s loss, particularly at such a young age, and we are committed to achieving justice on her behalf,” the spokesperson said. “The investigation by this office and the Rhode Island State Police into the entirety of the circumstances involving the crash that caused Olivia’s death remains ongoing.”

“We are prepared to move forward in the very near term with a hearing on that violation, as a first step in holding him accountable for his alleged conduct,” the spokesperson continued.

Segura is currently being held without bail at the ACI as a probation violator.

Beyond pushing for what they feel are appropriate charges against Segura, Passaretti’s parents said they want to make sure this never happens again.

Court records show Segura has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2010, but sentencing for the majority of his cases was suspended and he was released on probation.

“He’s never been punished for anything, he’s never been held accountable,” Molloy said.

“We just want justice for her,” Passaretti-Molloy added. “We want to do something called ‘Liv’s Law.’ We want a law that just doesn’t let this fall through the cracks.”

Passaretti’s parents said they will miss her bright smile the most. Her smile is what thousands of others also got to see on the social media platform TikTok, which is something her parents most recently learned about.

“She became who she was and people gravitated to her because she was just a kind, warm person,” Passaretti-Molloy said.