Hendricken defeats MSC on a night where Bill Belisle was honored

WARWICK (WPRI) – The Rhode Island hockey community is mourning the loss of a legend, longtime Mount St. Charles coach Bill Belisle, who passed away Wednesday at the age of 92.

Belisle was honored Friday night at Thayer Arena, where Bishop Hendricken was hosting the Mounties in a hockey game. Both teams met at center ice before the game for a moment of silence to honor Belisle, as well as Hendricken graduate and former Cranston police officer Robert Brown who died in a wrong way crash on Tuesday.

The Mounties took an early lead, but the Hawks came back to win 5-2.

