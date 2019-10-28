Heavy rain causes headache for some drivers in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Sunday’s rain caused some headaches for drivers across our area.

On Dean Parkway in Cranston, drivers were forced to turn around to avoid a very large puddle; about a foot of water.

Esther Mendez who lives on the street says it’s a recurring problem when it rains.

“Everytime it rains we have a big puddle. Cars have to stop and sometimes they drive in my driveway to return to the other street.”

Eyewitness News observed several motorists do just that.

Heavy flooding on Dean Parkway in Cranston. Many vehicles turning around to avoid the large puddle. Hear from a neighbor who says it's an inconvenience for her at 6:30 on @myRITV pic.twitter.com/FcTHjchUXz — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) October 27, 2019

Mendez says it doesn’t have to be a heavy rain for this to happen, but Sunday was especially bad.

“They were working on something over there for a few months and it was better, but now it’s back to same thing.”

She says on days like today cars often get stuck here.

“We been kinda used to it, but it is a pain. We have to avoid coming up this way. We have to go up the street. It happens almost every time,” Mendez said.

A police officer was on the roadway alerting drivers to be cautious through the flooded roadway.

The city’s Department of Public Works later arrived cleared a drain to help alleviate the flooding.