Health Dept: Human case of EEE confirmed in RI

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health Friday afternoon announced the state’s first human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) since 2010.

Health officials said a person over the age of 50 from West Warwick contracted the mosquito-borne disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which performs the EEE testing, notified RIDOH today of the positive result.

The news comes a day after the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced a horse in Westerly tested positive for the disease, and less than a week after a Fairhaven woman died after contracting EEE.

“In Rhode Island, we have confirmed EEE in both a horse and a human, which indicates that there is a high risk for transmission of disease to humans through mosquito bites,” said Ana Novais, Deputy Director of RIDOH. “EEE is a rare, but very serious disease. We strongly recommend that people everywhere in Rhode Island protect themselves and their families by using insect repellent, minimizing outdoor exposure at dusk and dawn, and wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors at those times. People must also reduce opportunities for mosquitoes to breed by eliminating standing water around their homes.”

The Health Department said the DEM is adding traps to capture and test more mosquitoes statewide. The agency said the state is preparing to conduct aerial spraying.

