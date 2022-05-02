WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Days after a deadly crash in Warwick, a longtime friend of the victim told 12 News it still doesn’t feel real.

Matthew Yoder, 39, was killed after police said a possible road rage incident became a rollover crash just north of the Route 4 on-ramp on I-95.

Yoder was the passenger in a vehicle driven by Ryan Van Winkle, 31, of Warren, who would be arrested and charged with driving to endanger resulting in death, according to police.

“It hasn’t hit me yet … until that day we get to say goodbye, you know?” said Christopher Aguiar, who knew Yoder since he was 13 years old.

“Your world stops. It’s like time stops,” he added.

Aguiar said he was with his girlfriend and daughter at the Dartmouth carnival when he heard the news of his friend’s death.

“I got that little bing on my phone, a Facebook message from a mutual friend,” he recalled. “You’re so happy, in a good mood, then you see that message … it’s almost like there’s no emotion. It’s not like you’re sad. The world just stops.”

Aguiar said Yoder had a lasting impact on him for being a positive presence.

“He always found a way to make you laugh and keep you in a positive mindset,” Aguiar said.

He also said that situations like this should encourage people to seize the day.

“One second you’re here, one second you’re gone. You have to live life like its fullest, live every day like it’s your last,” Aguiar said.

Van Winkle was originally scheduled to appear in court Monday, but his appearance was postponed.

The crash remains under investigation.