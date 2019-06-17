Hazardous trees at Goddard Park to be removed

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is scheduled to remove several dead, decaying and hazardous trees at Goddard Memorial State Park in Warwick Monday, according to officials.

Officials say DEM is taking important steps to ensure the safety and well being of park visitors.

A self-described “tree lover who appreciates all that trees do to make our lives better,” DEM Director Janet Coit said even removing trees that “have lived well past their expected age span – and their structural

integrity – brings pain.”

Photo: T.J. Del Santo | WPRI 12

Photo: T.J. Del Santo | WPRI 12

Coit added, “we are removing these trees, however, because they are a threat to public safety. I want to assure the public and frequent visitors to Goddard Memorial State Park that DEM will work closely with the Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission in developing a plan to re-vegetate the Mansion field area.”

A declining maple near the porta potties and a beech with a history of breakage are also included in the trees scheduled to be removed, officials say.

A red oak tree with a crown spread of 117 feet, the second widest in Rhode Island, designated as the “champion tree” by RI Tree Council, is also scheduled to be knocked down, officials added.

DEM officials anticipate it will take roughly four days to remove dead, decaying, or diseased trees surrounding Mansion Field, the area that hosts weekly DEM Farmers’ Markets and other public events.