PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After years of being in development, the state of Rhode Island is finally set to get its first Topgolf facility.

A spokesperson for the Carpianato Group said they plan to host a groundbreaking ceremony on July 13 to kick off construction of the Cranston location.

The developers were given the all-clear to build the facility at the site of the former Citizens Bank headquarters.

The Cranston Planning and Zoning Commissioner approved a zoning change to accommodate the changes needed to build the facility back in December 2018.

In January 2020, the City Council unanimously approved an amendment to a final zoning change needed before the Carpionato Group could submit its finalized plan.

The additional changes brought a restaurant and drive-thru to the facility, along with the sale of cars, recreational vehicles and boats.

Topgolf advertises itself as a sports and entertainment company with more than 50 locations globally.