Gregg’s founder Ted Fuller passes away

WARWICK, RI (WPRI) — The founder of the local restaurant chain that brought Rhode Islanders the “Death by Chocolate Cake” has passed away.

Edmund “Ted” Fuller, who founded Gregg’s Restaurants and Taverns in 1972, passed away on Sunday, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“Ted was dedicated to fulfilling his dream of building the successful restaurant group that is well known and loved by so many of his fellow Rhode Islanders,” the post reads.

The restaurant said while Fuller retired in 2008, but continued to be an important part of the company’s success.

“Ted will be fondly remembered by the many lives he touched,” the restaurant said.