WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Over 130 classic cars started their engines at Rocky Point Park in Warwick to begin the “2022 Hemmings Motor News Great Race.”

The race will travel through 19 cities in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota before ending in Fargo, North Dakota.

The race is not a speed race, but a time/speed/distance rally.

Each vehicle involved will have a driver and navigator. The teams are given precise instructions each day that detail every move down to the second.

They are scored at secret check points along the way and are penalized one second for each second either early or late, with the lowest score being the winner.

“In the 39-year history of the Great Race, the event has made its way east and west and north and south through 46 of the 48 contiguous United States,” event director Jeff Stumb said.

“In 2022, the Great Race will finally be able to add the last two states to the list – Rhode Island and North Dakota.”

The event was started in 1983 by Tom McRae and it takes its name from the 1965 movie, “The Great Race.”

The movie is a comedy based on the real-life 1908 automobile race from New York to Paris.

In all, the trip will last nine days, spanning more that 2,300 miles.

The winners will receive $50,000 of the $150,000 total purse.