Grand Jury indicts ‘Bobo’ Marrapese’s son on murder charge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The son of late mob figure Frank “Bobo” Marrapese remains held without bail after being indicted by a Grand Jury Monday for allegedly murdering his ex-girlfriend.

Michael Marrapese, 40, is accused of killing 29-year-old Lauren Ise inside her Cranston apartment back in March. He is being charged with first-degree domestic murder.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Providence County Superior Court on Aug. 21. Ise’s mother, Cheryl Palazzo, said she will travel up from Pennsylvania, where she currently lives, to be at the arraignment.

“We had sort of been expecting it,” she said Tuesday night. “But, when you actually have a date and a time, it’s kind of hits you a little harder.”

Palazzo said Ise had been trying to leave Marrapese before she was murdered. She said she now fears there will be a trial.

“Our deepest, darkest nightmare will come true,” she said. “I’ll have to hear what happened. I’ll have to see pictures. I don’t want to have to do that. But if it does go to court, I will be there and I will deal with it.”

Marrapese is no stranger to the law. He was arrested earlier in March for disorderly conduct while out on probation for a different charge.

In the wake of Ise’s death, her family and friends have been working to raise awareness of domestic violence.

“He needs to pass away in prison,” Palazzo said. “He can’t be let out to hurt anyone or do this to anyone ever again.”

Palazzo added, “Anyone who commits this type of heinous crime should never be allowed to see the light of day, because Lauren will never.”