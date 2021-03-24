Grand jury declines to indict suspect on murder charge in deadly Cranston shooting

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A statewide grand jury handed up an indictment last week charging a Providence man in connection with a deadly shooting, but not with murder.

Jose Herpin, 24, was arrested on Oct. 1, 2020, on several charges including first-degree murder in the death of Jamal Vasquez, 24, of Providence.

But, according to the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha, the grand jury declined to charge Herpin with murder after reviewing the case and returning the indictment, which charges him with two counts of carrying a pistol without a license and one count each of altering identification marks on a firearm and reckless driving.

Vasquez was found dead of a gunshot wound outside of a home on Harris Avenue in Cranston on the afternoon of Sept. 8, 2020, with a stolen handgun on the ground beside him.

The investigation showed Vasquez had driven a woman to a birthday party to confront another woman, which led to the women fighting in the street, police said. Vasquez tried to intervene when Herpin and several other men approached, and police believe both men pulled out handguns before the shooting took place.

Herpin is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges in Providence Superior Court on March 31.