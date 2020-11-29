Governor’s 2-week pause causing some businesses to shut down for second time

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Monday begins the first day of Governor Gina Raimondo’s two week pause.

Houses of worship are being asked to cap their congregations at 125 people. Restaurants will be reduced to 33-percent capacity but bars will have to close, as will colleges and universities, recreational facilities and gyms.

For the businesses that have to shut down as part of the pause, they’re upset.

“We literally are in the business of making people healthier.”

Ryan McGowan owns like Laid Back Fitness, located in Warwick. 12 News caught him in between classes on this day, but starting Monday, and for the next two weeks, his gym will once again be empty.

“Here we go again,” he adds.

For the second time this year, his fitness center that trains adults and offers ninja classes to kids is being forced to close.

“I don’t agree, I don’t understand,” says John Heelan, owner of Ripples Swim School.

He also has to shut down his West Warwick business, though he says this is one of the safest places for kids to be.

“The CDC’s proven that COVID-19 does not live in a well maintained pool so it’s equivalent to teaching lessons in a big bowl of Purell to be honest”

The closures are part of Raimondo’s two week pause aimed at keeping hospitals and healthcare workers from getting overwhelmed.

These business owners are supportive of that motivation, but they’re struggling with what they feel is mixed messaging, especially since both facilities have been playing by the rules and they say the state has noticed.

“The same press conference I found out we were being shut down, she announced that they’re expecting higher than normal volume at big box retailers. It just doesn’t jive,” McGowan said. “We’ve had a perfect track record in both of our inspections and yet we’re being shut down.”

“Frustration and contradiction is sort of what comes to mind,” added Heelan. “We’ve been inspected several times by the Department of Health of health and they say the same thing, our safety protocols are great, our clean facility, the sanitizing, the masks, the distancing, we’re doing everything perfectly.”

Many of these businesses that are forced to close affect kids, the owners are encouraging parents to make sure their kids stay active during this two week pause as it will help keep them healthy and in shape for when they do come back.