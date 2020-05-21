Gold Star mom: Don’t forget the meaning of Memorial Day amid pandemic

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Lynn St.Germain-Lundh knows just how important it is to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice and she isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic change that.

In 2006, her 22-year-old son’s life was cut short while he was fighting for the country he loved. Marine Corporal Brian St. Germain, a graduate of West Warwick High School, was killed during his second tour in Iraq.

Since then, she’s been working tirelessly to ensure his memory, and sacrifice, are not forgotten.

With Memorial Day coming up, she’s not only urging Rhode Islanders to reflect and remember, but she’s also asking people to reach out to a Gold Star family during these unprecedented times.

“We live Memorial Day every day,” St. German-Lundh said. “There’s not a day that I wake up and don’t think of Brian.”

She said even if you reach out virtually, it will mean the world to any Gold Star family that you’re remembering their loved one.

“Maybe, in a way, we can reach further,” she said. “We’re not just in the local community anymore, the Internet goes wherever you want it to.”

Gov. Gina Raimondo said Wednesday that the state’s annual Memorial Day ceremony will be primarily virtual due to the pandemic. She said it will be televised, but has not announced any specifics just yet.

Raimondo said despite the virtual ceremony, she wants RHode Islanders to remember what the holiday truly means.

“Figure out a way to show your support, your respect and your gratitude for the sacrifices of the men and women in the armed forces,” Raimondo said.

St. Germain-Lundh said she will still visit her son’s grave on Monday while keeping a safe distance from others. She said taking the time to remember Brian means everything to her.

“It’s extremely important during these times that we come together, as a country, as a community, not just to remember the fallen, but to remember what they sacrificed and those freedoms, we need that now more than ever for our country to acknowledge that I think,” she said.

The Rhode Island Motorcycle Association tells Eyewitness News they still plan to have their annual ride to the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Anyone who is interested in joining can visit RIMA’s website.

