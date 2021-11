WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The community is rallying around a West Warwick family who lost their home and two cats in a devastating fire on Thanksgiving Day.

A GoFundMe account has been established with a goal of raising $30,000.

Fire crews were called to the home on Royal Drive shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The family was able to escape the fire safely, but their two cats died inside. Fire officials were still investigating the cause, but the family said it was electrical in nature.