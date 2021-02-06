Glocester home severely damaged by fire

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — A home in Glocester was severely damaged after a fire broke out inside Saturday morning.

Around 9 a.m., crews were called to the home on Old Snake Hill Rd. for a report of a fire.

Glocester Fire Chief Chris Labutti says when they arrived, the home was fully involved.

Labutti says that everyone in the home was able to make it out safe, but believes the family did lose a cat.

Departments from five surrounding communities assisted Glocester in putting out the fire.

Right now, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

