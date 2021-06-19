Get enrolled, get jabbed: Community college makes it easy

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Prospective students interested in taking classes at the Community College of Rhode Island can get enrolled and get vaccinated at the same time.
The event scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the school’s Warwick campus will offer those interested in attending CCRI the opportunity to apply for free, receive assistance with filing for financial aid, schedule or take the placement exam, and register for classes, the college said in a statement.
The pop-up, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic is free for prospective students and their families. The clinic will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for those 12 years of age or older.
Class of 2021 high school graduates can also learn about the Rhode Island Promise Scholarship program, which provides two years of free tuition for full-time students who attend CCRI the semester after graduating high school.
CCRI has campuses in Warwick, Lincoln, Providence and Newport and a satellite education center in Westerly.