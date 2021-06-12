Gaspee Days Parade returns to Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Gaspee Days Parade has returned to Warwick this year.
The tradition dates back more than 50 years and commemorates the burning of the HMS Gaspee by American colonists in 1772.
The festivities had to be canceled last year because of pandemic, but businesses in Warwick are especially happy to see the event back this year.
“It means a lot for the businesses and means a lot for the community,” said Ruthie Spellman, manager at Cork and Brew “We’re preparing now you can barely move at the store right now with all the stuff we have to unload and prepare and get ready.”
The parade kicked off at 10 a.m.
At 3 p.m. there will be a ceremonial burning of the Gaspee at Pawtuxet Park.