COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A gas leak inside of one of Coventry’s busiest shopping plazas created a major headache for drivers Monday.

The gas leak was reported around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Centre of New England Boulevard and New London Turnpike, according to a social media post by the Coventry Police Department.

Access to the shopping plaza, which is located along the Coventry/East Greenwich border, remained limited throughout the day as National Grid worked to repair the gas leak.

Police said the gas leak was primarily located on the East Greenwich side of the plaza, though they did not specify what may have caused it.

The road was reopened just before 7 p.m. Monday evening.