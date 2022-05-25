WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Residents of a Warwick neighborhood were forced to evacuate Wednesday morning due to a gas leak.

Crews responded to Clorane Street around 8:45 a.m. after the Warwick Highway Department hit a two-inch natural gas main as they were putting in new drainage, according to Battalion Chief Alan Gouveia.

About 20 nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, Gouveia said, and workers are now in the process of shutting off the gas.

Warwick firefighters and the gas company will then go into each evacuated home and test the air to make sure it’s safe for residents to return.