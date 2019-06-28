Fung nominates Paul Valletta to become Cranston’s new fire chief

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Mayor Allan Fung has picked a prominent member of the firefighter union to be the city’s new fire chief.

Fung said current Deputy Chief Paul Valletta presented a “strong vision” for improving safety in the city.

He also said Valletta agreed to leave the Cranston Firefighter’s Union I.A.F.F. Local 1363 and his position as a State House lobbyist if the Cranston City Council confirms him.

A public hearing on Valletta’s nomination is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. in Cranston City Hall.