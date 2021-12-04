Funeral held for Pilgrim HS Principal Gerald Habershaw

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A funeral Mass was held for Pilgrim High School Principal Gerald Habershaw Saturday morning.
The service was held at Saint Kevin Church in Warwick.
Habershaw passed away last Saturday due to COVID complications, according to Karen Bachus, with Warwick Public Schools.
Friday night, hundreds of people waited in line outside the Quinn Funeral Home to pay their final respects.
Pilgrim High School released students and staff early on Friday.
Habershaw started his career as a special education teacher at Pilgrim.
He later served as an Assistant Principal at Aldrich Junior High School and Principal of Warwick Veterans High School before returning to Pilgrim as Principal.
Habershaw was 57 years old.