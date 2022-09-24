Over 300 people participated in the 2022 MS (Multiple Sclerosis) Jet Pull at T.F Green International Airport Saturday.

Over 20 teams competed in the fundraiser, with the goal of pulling an aircraft, which weighs about 72 tons, down the runway.

“Pulling that plane is not as easy as it may look, it gets your heart beating so fast; it takes a team…so this is not unlike everything that people living with MS experience.” Said Marcia Maslo, President of the National MS Society – Rhode Island and Connecticut Chapters.

The event aims to raise awareness for people with Multiple Sclerosis, a central nervous system disease that causes a disconnect between the brain and body. There is currently no cure for the disease.

As of Saturday afternoon, the event raised over $45,000.

“That money goes towards the solutions and research to curing this disease, it also goes to support groups for people with MS.” said Teri Molloy, an MS society member.

You can learn more about the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and donate to the organization by going to their website.