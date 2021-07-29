Friends of Warwick native shot to death in Michigan raising money for local burial

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Warwick native who recently moved to Michigan was shot and killed by his own brother earlier this month, according to authorities.

Johnathon Palmer, whose friends call him Johnny Webb, was laid to rest last week.

Brandon Lamaire, one of Johnny’s friends, tells 12 News the 30-year-old had a heart of gold.

“Johnny was a loving person,” Brandon Lamaire said. “He had the biggest smile in the world, he could make anybody in the world happy.”

Lamaire, who grew up with Johnny, said his friend was a loving man, which is part of the reason he moved to Michigan in the first place.

Johnny, according to Lamaire, moved to Michigan to be closer to his family.

But his life was unfortunately cut short. Authorities said his older brother, 42-year-old Brian Michael Webb, shot and killed him at their home.

Brian has since been charged with open murder, according to WJMN.

Lamaire was one of six of Johnny’s friends who traveled to Michigan for his funeral.

“His mother was nice enough to let us take a piece of him home with us,” Lamaire said.

Johnny’s friends have created a GoFundMe page dedicated to raising enough money to purchase him a plot in Rhode Island.

“We’re hoping the GoFundMe can get us the amount we need so we can have a burial for him here, so his loved ones here in Rhode Island have a chance to see him whenever they want,” Lamaire said.

Another lifelong friend, Anthony Maymon, said Johnny always had everyone’s back. Since Johnny’s passing, Maymon said many people have shared stories of his selfless actions.

“I know that if Johnny had passed in Rhode Island, there would have been hundreds of people there, and I’m sure they would love to visit him,” Maymon said.

Johnny would’ve turned 31 on Aug. 2, which is when his friends will be holding a vigil in his honor. It will take place at Mickey Stevens Skatepark, where Johnny loved to rollerblade, at 7 p.m.