Frequent RI political candidate Chris Young dies in crash

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Chris Young, a perennial candidate for public office in Rhode Island, died Tuesday following a crash on I-95 in Cranston, according to Rhode Island State Police. He was 51.

The one-car crash took place around 8:40 p.m. just south of the Route 37 on-ramp, police said. “The motor vehicle veered off the roadway to the right and entered into the soft shoulder where it rolled over,” the authorities said in a statement.

Young, of Narragansett, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said two family members who were also in the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Young was well-known in the Rhode Island political scene, having made runs for governor, Providence mayor, and U.S. representative.

Young leaves behind his wife Kara and their young daughter. The family, who were prominent in Rhode Island’s anti-abortion community, had been at the State House earlier Tuesday evening to testify before the House Judiciary Committee.

His wife posted a statement on Facebook, indicating Young suffered a medical event while driving that she believes was a heart attack:

