SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thunderstorms postponed some Fourth of July outdoor fun on Saturday, but in Scituate the explosive show must go on.

It’s a tradition that dates back to the 1930s: The Hope and Jackson Family Fun Day.

“We serve the community New England style clam chowder, plenty of food, events for the kids and family. It’s just been a tradition in the village here for many many years,” Jackson Fire Chief John Robinson said.

And after the past few years with the pandemic, Robinson says it’s a welcome return.

“Everybody went through the pandemic a lot of isolation, a lot of quarantining, a lot of things out of the norm, so we’re just trying to bring a normality back to it.”

The big attraction of the festivities is Saturday night’s fireworks display.

Crews at Ocean State Pyrotechnics have been busy setting up for what they call a grand display.

The show gets underway around 9 p.m.