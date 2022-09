CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Four Providence teenagers are now facing charges after police say they were caught breaking into a car in Cranston.

In a Facebook post, Cranston Police confirmed that at around two o’clock Saturday morning, a local resident interrupted the break-in.

The suspects then left the scene in a stolen car but crashed shortly after and tried getting away on foot.

Police arrested the four suspects, who ranged from 12-16 years old.