Former Warwick Mayor Joseph Solomon has died, family announces

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Warwick Mayor Joseph J. Solomon, Sr. passed away early Thursday morning, according to a statement from his family.

Solomon died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, the statement added.

He dedicated the past two decades of his life to the residents of Warwick, working tirelessly as a Municipal Judge, City Councilperson, City Council President, and Mayor.

He leaves behind his wife Cynthia, his son Rep. Joseph J. Solomon, Jr., his mother Rose Solomon, and five sisters.

Funeral and memorial services are incomplete at this time.

