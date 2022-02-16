WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island woman who has repeatedly claimed she served in the U.S. Marine Corps and earned a Purple Heart is now at the center of a federal investigation.

Court documents reveal federal agents were cleared to search Sarah Cavanaugh’s Warwick home earlier this month.

Cavanaugh has told numerous non-profit organizations that she served in the U.S. Marine Corps and has even touted herself as a combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

She also served as the commander of VFW Post 152 for more than a year until her sudden resignation earlier this month.

Cavanaugh’s story seemed to unravel when one non-profit organization attempted to verify her military service.

The Providence VA Medical Center received an inquiry from HunterSeven back in January regarding Cavanaugh, according to an affidavit obtained by 12 News. The non-profit, which provides financial assistance to struggling veterans, said Cavanaugh had reached out for help with paying her medical bills.

“Cavanaugh alleged she had lung cancer from exposure to burn pits in Iraq/Afghanistan as well as inhaling particulate matter in the aftermath of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit reveals that the non-profit organization “provided copies of medical bills, a medical diagnosis for cancer, and a military discharge certificate (DD-214) in Cavanaugh’s name” to the Providence VA, which quickly uncovered numerous inconsistencies within the paperwork.

Investigators also determined that, as a social worker at the Providence VA, Cavanaugh had access to patients’ medical records, and looked into whether she used that information to create fake documents for herself.

“It was determined that the records were authentic and belonged to an actual veteran patient of the Providence, RI VAMC,” the affidavit said. “However, the real veteran’s name appears to have been changed to Cavanaugh’s name.”

The affidavit said Cavanaugh used these forged documents to obtain financial support from a number of non-profit organizations, including HunterSeven and Patrol Base Abbate.

HunterSeven has since rescinded the funds it initially provided Cavanaugh, according to the affidavit.

12 News has attempted to reach out to Cavanaugh several times regarding the allegations but has not heard back.